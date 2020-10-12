SFD on scene of residential fire near Pines Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department are on the scene of a possible apartment fire on Monday morning.
Dispatchers got the call just after 6:30 a.m. to Danny R. Wimberly Drive. That’s off Greenwood Road, just east of Pines Road in west Shreveport.
At one point, 17 units were on the scene, according to Caddo911.com.
Witnesses on the scene say a woman was trap inside the dwelling. However, she was safely taken from inside the building and was conscious when taken outside.
