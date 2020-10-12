One front passed, another front on the way!

Happy Monday ArkLaTex. One front will finish moving through tonight with another on the way. Both will give another cold blast to the ArkLaTex bringing back the fall weather.
Tuesday will be a beautiful day! There will not be many clouds around, and I do not expect any rain. So, we will be nice and dry all day. Temperatures will be quite nice. It will only warm up to the mid to upper 70s. The humidity will be lower as well. So, it should be a great day!
Wednesday will be another nice day with plentiful sunshine and no rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer, getting back to the lower 80s. That is about normal for this time of the year anyway.
Thursday is when we are expecting our next cold front. This one will be a strong one too! It will e arriving in the evening. Therefore, throughout the day, the clouds will be on the increase. We should see some rain as the front moves through. It will not be a washout, but plan on there being some scattered showers by the end of the day. Temperatures Thursday will warm up to the lower 80s.
Friday: After Thursday’s cold front, temperatures drop quite a bit. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s! So grab a coat for the morning commute! This cool day will be followed by sunny skies.
In the tropics, we are watching a Tropical Wave with a 30% chance of developing within the next 2-5 days out in the central Atlantic. Over the next few days, it will move into unfavorable winds which may hinder and hopefully keep it from developing any further.
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
