Inundated with donations, Salvation Army ‘cleans out for Christmas’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ahead of the holiday season, the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana needs your help making a difference for those in need.
Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit was flooded with donations — largely due to the fact people had extra time to clean out items and goods no longer desired.
So, to help make extra space for the Salvation Army’s ‘Angel Tree’ program, which assists hundreds of children with gifts during the holidays, the nonprofit is launching a ‘Clear Out 4 Christmas’ sale. Due to the financial fallout onset by the pandemic, Lt. Jamaal Ellis, corps officer with the Salvation Army, expects in influx in children the nonprofit will assist.
“Last year, it was between seven and eight hundred kids we were able to serve through the ‘Angel Tree’ program,” Ellis explained. “We expect that number to double this year.”
The Family Store, located on Stoner Drive in Shreveport, will be open on the following dates:
- Week 1
- Tuesday, October 13 to Thursday, October 15, from noon to 4 p.m.
- Friday, October 16 and Saturday, October 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Week 2
- Tuesday, October 20 to Thursday, October 22, from noon to 4 p.m.
- Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Week 3
- Tuesday, October 27 to Thursday, October 29 from noon to 4 p.m.
- Friday, October 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We’ve easily doubled or tripled the donations we’ve received over the past several months,” Ellis emphasized. “Spring cleaning turned into summer cleaning and a little bit of fall cleaning, too.”
Organizers remind shoppers that masks are required for entry and there will be a limit on the number of people who can enter due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Salvation Army is also seeking volunteers to help with running the store and processing goods during operating hours.
“The success of this sale will benefit The Salvation Army’s efforts to aid families and children throughout NWLA and future store operations,” reads a news release.
