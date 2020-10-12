Gunshot victim shows up at a Shreveport hospital

By Curtis Heyen | October 12, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 10:41 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at a Shreveport hospital Monday night.

He arrived at Willis-Knighton on Greenwood Road in a private vehicle then was transported to another hospital, authorities said.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show police were notified at 9:15 p.m. Monday.

A Shreveport Fire Department medic unit picked him up about 9:32 p.m.

Authorities have not said where the shooting happened.

And there’s no immediate word on the seriousness of the wounded man’s condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

