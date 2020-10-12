Dallas Cowboys QB suffers frightening ankle injury in game against NY Giants

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a serious right ankle injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.
Adam Schefter, an analyst for ESPN, tweeted that Prescott’s right foot turned sideways after a hit by a New York defensive back Logan Ryan following a nine-yard run, according to Todd Archer, an ESPN staff writer.
“Prescott’s ankle appeared to dislocate as he awaited help from medical personnel,” Archer wrote in his story.
After Prescott went down with the injury, he was in tears as he was carted off the field.
“Players from both teams, as well as former Cowboys coach and current Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, consoled Prescott as he left to a big cheer,” Archer wrote. “He raised his right hand in acknowledgment."
When Prescott’s injury occurred, the 1-3 Cowboys were moving down the field, and backup quarterback Andy Dalton stepped in to help the team finish off a scoring drive that ended with Ezekiel Elliott scoring his second touchdown of the game to give Dallas a 31-23 lead, Archer wrote.
Prescott’s injury prompted an outpouring of support on Twitter.
Later, Schefter tweeted that Prescott will be undergoing ankle surgery later tonight.
