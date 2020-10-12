Ashdown teen struck by driver, killed on busy Texarkana street

By Alex Onken | October 12, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT - Updated October 12 at 10:42 AM

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - A 16-year-old is dead following a crash over the weekend in Texarkana.

Brian Kade Day, 16, of Ashdown, Arkansas was struck by a vehicle in the 6800 block of North Stateline Avenue around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, October 11.

Police say Day was walking in the roadway when it happened and he died at the scene.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the driver of the vehicle, Jackson Giles, 20, of Texarkana, Arkansas was driving southbound in a 2019 BMW when he struck day.

Traffic investigators have learned that Day got out of another vehicle after becoming upset and ran into the darkness just minutes before the crash. Giles said Day suddenly appeared in his path, and he was unable to stop in time.


The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed, according to police.

