Ashdown teen struck by driver, killed on busy Texarkana street

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - A 16-year-old is dead following a crash over the weekend in Texarkana.
Brian Kade Day, 16, of Ashdown, Arkansas was struck by a vehicle in the 6800 block of North Stateline Avenue around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, October 11.
Police say Day was walking in the roadway when it happened and he died at the scene.
According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the driver of the vehicle, Jackson Giles, 20, of Texarkana, Arkansas was driving southbound in a 2019 BMW when he struck day.
The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed, according to police.
