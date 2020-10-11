Supreme Court confirmation hearings to begin for Metairie native Amy Coney Barrett

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVUE) - The confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is set to begin Monday morning.
If appointed, the Metairie native could shift the balance of the court towards a far more conservative majority.
Less than a month from the Presidential election, senate lawmakers prepare for a slate of hearings.
FOX 8 political analyst Mike Sherman says ‘this will not be your normal Supreme Court nomination process.’
Sherman says the fact that Barrett is from Metairie won’t have any specific benefits for those in this region other than bragging rights, but it will nonetheless be a historical moment.
“Everything should be viewed from the lens of the presidential election just a few weeks away. Keep in mind, Republicans have the votes to confirm justice Barrett, so everything that’s going to take place before the Senate is largely political theater with one audience in mind and that is voters.”
The hearings will start before the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee and will likely involve a hybrid of in-person and virtual questioning.
Two GOP senators on the committee recently contracted COVID-19, and the White House event to reveal Barrett as the official nominee was referred to by Dr. Anthony Fauci as a super spreader event resulting in several staffers and lawmakers to test positive.
Sherman says even with the Senate missing some of it’s members, the votes to confirm are still there.
“Crazier things have happened, but right now it does appear that Republicans have all the votes needed.”
If the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg is replaced before the election, it would give the high court a conservative majority, which could impact policies for years. Democratic candidate Joe Biden has been asked repeatedly if elected, would he try to add extra seats to the Supreme Court bench.
“Now look, I know it’s a great question, and I don’t blame you for asking, but you know the moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your papers will be about that,” Biden said.
While a lot hangs in the balance, Sherman says barring any curve balls, the hearings could end up mostly being a formality.
It takes just 51 votes to confirm a Supreme Court Justice.
