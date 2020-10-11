Hospitalizations start reflecting rise in COVID-19 cases

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The United States saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases by the time this weekend rolled around.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported about 58,302 cases of the coronavirus Friday, the highest number since Aug. 7, when it reported 62,042 cases.
Arkansas was no exception to that increase. Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 13 additional hospitalizations Friday.
“Our seven-day rolling average has been higher than we would like,” said Jennifer Dillaha, epidemiologist and medical director for immunizations and outbreak response at the Arkansas Health Department.
Southern regions of the U.S. initially saw a spike in cases in July then a decline, but now cases are going back up, the CDC reported.
“During the most recent weeks, some indicators are showing a slight increase,” according to the CDC’s website.
Dillaha said the increase began around Labor Day. However, Louisiana is starting to see some downward trends.
Now focus has turned to the increase in hospitalizations, which "... fit with the elevated trends and number of cases we have seen since Labor Day,” Dillaha said.
Hospitalizations lag behind reported cases because “when people get ill with COVID-19, they don’t get very sick right away," she said. "It takes several days before they’re sick enough to go into the hospital.”
