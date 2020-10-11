Gunfire wounds 2 teenage boys in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire has wounded two teenage boys in Shreveport.
Now police are investigating the shooting in the neighborhood of Caddo Heights Math/Science Elementary School.
Wounded were a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old who were headed to a grocery story when stopped at a home in the 4100 block of Wallace Avenue, authorities said.
One of the teens was shot once in each of his legs. The other teen was shot in his right hand.
Authorities said their wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.
Two Fire Department medic units responded to Wallace Avenue at 9:28 p.m. Sunday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
One SFD unit remains on the scene between Vivian and Corbitt Streets.
Also there were seven Shreveport police units, dispatch records show. That number has since dropped to two.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
