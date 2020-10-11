Arkansas reports 613 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths as state enters new week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas has seen a total of over 92,000 COVID-19 cases reported since the virus began earlier this year, with state health officials also reporting a 530-case increase in recoveries.
According to a Tweet on the Arkansas Department of Health Twitter page, the state had 88,302 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, with 4,531 probable cases reported.
The number of total cases were up 613, compared to Saturday’s numbers.
State health officials also said Craighead County was third in the state in the number of new cases, with 25. Pulaski County had 96, while Crawford County had 29, Washington County had 23 and Benton County had 21.
There were also 17 deaths reported Sunday. Of the 17 deaths statewide, one death was reported in Region 8, in Stone County.
Officials also said 576 people remain hospitalized due to the virus, while 99 people were on ventilators.
Officials noted that the state has seen over 102,000 PCR tests done so far this month, with about 9,200 tests done on Saturday. There has also been nearly 11,000 antigen tests done for the virus, up 450 from the same time Saturday.
