Gov. Edwards to visit areas impacted by Delta, hold news conference at 3 p.m.

“With respect to power outages, oddly enough, because Hurricane Delta was much larger in terms of its wind field, there were more power outages with Delta than there were with Laura. The peak was 638,000 outages across the state of Louisiana," Gov. Edwards said. "As of noon [Saturday] that number had decreased to 600,000. So restoration appears to be happening more rapidly than was the case after Laura, and that’s because the damage to the infrastructure is not as significant. But that’s still an awful lot of power outages. The current level of 25% of all customers in Louisiana are without power.”