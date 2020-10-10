SWEPCO power outages across the ArkLaTex

By Daffney Dawson | October 10, 2020 at 12:55 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 1:03 AM

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - As Hurricane Delta makes its way through Louisiana, many people are currently without power.

According to SWEPCO’s power outage map, approximately 10,000 customers are without service as of 12:45 a.m.

Below is the number of the parishes and counties reporting outages at this time:

  • Natchitoches Parish: 6,721
  • Sabine Parish: 2,556
  • DeSoto Parish: <5
  • Shelby Parish: 45
  • Bossier Parish: 37
  • Caddo Parish: 710
  • Bienville Parish: <5
  • Miller County: <5

If you would like to report a power outage, please visit SWEPCO’s website.

