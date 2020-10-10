SWEPCO power outages across the ArkLaTex

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - As Hurricane Delta makes its way through Louisiana, many people are currently without power.
According to SWEPCO’s power outage map, approximately 10,000 customers are without service as of 12:45 a.m.
Below is the number of the parishes and counties reporting outages at this time:
- Natchitoches Parish: 6,721
- Sabine Parish: 2,556
- DeSoto Parish: <5
- Shelby Parish: 45
- Bossier Parish: 37
- Caddo Parish: 710
- Bienville Parish: <5
- Miller County: <5
If you would like to report a power outage, please visit SWEPCO’s website.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.