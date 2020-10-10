Minimal damage in Natchitoches Parish following Hurricane Delta

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - SWEPCO crews worked to restore power to about 4,000 people in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday. However, the parish did not see significant damage.
After braving Hurricane Laura just six weeks prior, store owner Cathy Willett said her family braced themselves for another storm on Friday.
“We got the generator out, we definitely got our window unit out, all the extension cords,” she said. “We secured everything that needed to be secured, then you just sit and wait.”
Willett said she was pleasantly surprised Saturday morning.
“I got up this morning and still had power, still had internet,” she explained. “I checked with my neighbors, and they were good, too.”
When Hurricane Laura hit, Willett said she had to close her store for five days.
“You don’t realize that everyday you can be open is incredibly important,” she said.
Her store, Pied á Terre, has welcomed many evacuees to shop within the last few days.
“A lot of the people that have been coming are evacuees,” Willett said. “It’s amazing what they’ve been through. But then to have to do again just a in six weeks. My prayers go out to them. The resilience."
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.