Electric companies work to restore power to the ArkLaTex

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - The ArkLaTex is still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Delta, with many communities still out of power.
Cleco says that as of 7:00 p.m. today, workers were able to restore power to approximately 30% of their customers who lost electricity.
For our area, Cleco estimates the current outages by parish:
- Natchitoches - 9
- Sabine - less than 5
SWEPCO says they had more than 1,000 workers spread out across the area trying to get power back on for their 14,700 Central Louisiana customers.
The electric company has estimated times of restoration for the following areas, saying power will be restored to 95% of customers in cities and surrounding areas before the estimated restoration times listed below:
- Natchitoches - 10 p.m. Wednesday
- Hornbeck - 10 p.m. Thursday
“We are clearing hazards, assessing damaging and repairing power lines,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations, in a news release. “We know our customers in this same area had a very difficult time just six weeks ago with Hurricane Laura, and we are committed to restoring power as safely and quickly as possible.”
