Delta has passed the ArkLaTex. Saturday now looks great

Tropical Storm Delta has moved away from the ArkLaTex, rain continues to taper off in our extreme eastern viewing area leaving a very nice Saturday forecast behind.
Today: Temperatures will warm this afternoon into the mid and upper 70s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs today will reach the low to mid 80s as skies gradually clear throughout the day. Winds: are out of the northwest with gusts at 10-15mph. For Bienville and Claiborne parish, gusts could get up to 35mph which is why there is a Lake Wind Advisory until 3pm.
Tonight: Temperatures will drop to the low 80s and upper 70s under clear skies. Overnight tonight, temperatures will fall to the mid 60s.
Sunday: a quiet and sunny day with morning temperatures starting in the 60s, but a warm up is surely on the way. We may not like it, but highs tomorrow are in the upper 80s and low 90s! There wont be much in the way of rain and clouds to keep us too cool, but relief is on the way!
Monday: Temperatures are back warm in the upper 80s, but a cold front will swing through during the afternoon/evening hours on Monday. This front is no longer looking to be one that brings rain and storms.
Tuesday is when we’ll be able to really enjoy the benefits from the cold front as highs only reach the low 80s with slightly lower humidity.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.