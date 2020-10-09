Runaway may be in Shreveport, about 200 miles from home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A teenager has gone missing and might be in danger.
Authorities say it’s also possible that the runaway is in Shreveport, almost 200 miles from her home in South Louisiana.
Mackenzie Melancon disappeared from Duson, a town just outside Lafayette, and has not been seen since Oct. 3, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
She stands 5′ tall, weighs 90 pounds and has blue eyes. Her hair color is brown but it’s currently colored pink and brown.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Mackenzie to:
- Call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211,
- Call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-8477 (TIPS),
- Call your local law enforcement agency,
- Call 911, or,
- Submit a tip using the P3 Tips app or the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office app.
