KSLA Salutes: 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s all-female unit (Part I)

“Service means sacrifice,” Moore also said. “It means being a part of something bigger than yourself. There are times that we come here and put in extra hours, you’re away from your loved ones. But during my time in the military, in my 19 years of service, I’ve truly learned over this period of time what true service means. I see it each and every day working with this outstanding team of airmen. Nobody complains, everybody is here each and every day working our hearts out. And I think it is very inspiring to see. I’ve taken away what true service means to me; but at the same time, I see each and every day with all of my counterparts here.”