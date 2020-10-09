KSLA Salutes: 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s all-female unit (Part I)

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) — The 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintains the 2nd Bomb Wing’s B-52 fleet. The squadron has three aircraft maintenance units, a commander’s support section and a maintenance supervision section.
There are approximately 750 professional maintenance technicians assigned to the squadron. And those dedicated, hardworking airmen have a job to do every day maintaining the 2nd Bomb Wing’s B-52s and ensuring that the 28 bombers continue to fly. It takes roughly six hours of preparation ahead of a scheduled flight.
Members of an all-female maintenance unit at Barksdale Air Force Base work alongside their fellow airmen aware of the differences they have but say it’s that diversity that makes them stronger as a squadron.
Maj. Ellen Williams is an 2 AMXS maintenance operations officer at Barksdale. As a high school junior, she joined the Air Force through the delayed enlistment program. Williams became an aircraft mechanic, which led her to a commission as an aircraft maintenance officer.
“What got me interested in serving in the Air Force is I actually started with the Army Explorers Group when I was in high school,” Williams explained. “I determined I wanted to work on aircraft of some sort.
"Originally, I was going to go into the Army. When I went to the recruiter, they said most of the women work in the office; so I went next door to the Air Force recruiter. They said I could work on aircraft and I was a go for that.”
Williams has spent the past 19 years in uniform, serving 15 years in the Air Force plus four years in the U.S. Air Force Academy.
“I enlisted and I worked on the F-15 as a jet engine mechanic,” she said. “I then went to the Air Force Academy, went through the lead program, then I transitioned to a 21 Alpha, (21AX) which is a maintenance aircraft officer. And since then, I have been on multiple different platforms from the C-17, F-22 to the RQ-4 Global Hawk and now here at Barksdale on the B-52. I’ve been here about a year and a half and I love it here."
“This maintenance group is extremely dynamic,” Williams continued. “We have a great leadership team from the top down. We have a diverse mission. We are called upon, and I’m going to be honest with you, I’ve never had an experience like this where so many people are ready to go, everybody is ready to execute the mission. And the B-52 brings a whole other dynamic to the fight. Our strategic bomber, we do a multiple of different missions and it makes us extremely dynamic.”
“A regular day starts out with going over the aircraft status — what we have flown, what we have done, what we have executed and what we are going to execute," Williams explained. "We talk long-range planning, we talk the short-range schedule. We talk about the fleet health, ensure our aircraft are in good health and ready to go. We talk about what our pilots are doing, what the requirements are and make sure they are fully ready.”
Her husband also is on active duty and currently deployed. She is a mom to three children, her 4-year-old daughter and her 2-year-old twin sons. Williams is a former enlisted aircraft mechanic commissioned through the Air Force Academy. Her father and uncle served.
The Air Force has taught me about family," Williams said. “That family is more than just your blood relatives. The Air Force is everyone out here on this ramp, everyone in your unit; everyone is a part of your family. You do a lot of different things for those people that you work with that sometimes family won’t even do for you. It’s about the community and it’s about the Air Force and helping each other out. Understanding each other. That’s where I think the diversity is so important.”
Capt. Alice Moore is the assistant maintenance operations officer for the 2nd AMXS at Barksdale Air Force Base. She grew up in Columbus, Ga.
“I grew up a military brat,” said Moore, whose father served in the U.S. Army. “By the time I was 15, I had already lived in three states and two different countries.”
She said she spent a few years in college before she decided she wanted to travel the world and earn more money for school. Moore went to a recruiter’s office and joined the Air Force in 2001.
She initially wanted to serve four years then leave the service but ended up enjoying her experiences in the Air Force. “Nineteen years later, here I am.
“One of the highlights in my career is definitely being able to deploy, serving in Iraq as a public affairs airman at the time,” Moore said. "That was a wonderful experience because of the interactions I had with everybody abroad and getting to see firsthand what the Air Force does and the capabilities that the Air Force brings. It was about a five-month experience back in 2006-07. The interactions that I had with everybody, it was definitely memorable.
“I would say another highlight was being an Air Force ambassador for about three years with the Air Force Thunderbirds," Moore added. "We traveled from state to state showcasing the Air Force mission to everybody. It was a period of time where I really noticed just how supportive everybody was for the military, toward the military. It was so inspiring to see; and getting to highlight what airmen do on a day-to-day basis was a worthwhile experience.”
Moore earned her degree while on active duty and commissioned through Officer Training School. She said she became interested in commissioning as an officer halfway through her career after encouragement from her mentors.
“I am a career broadening officer,” explained Moore, who became stationed at Barksdale in August 2018. “My core job is program management; and I got assigned here at Barksdale to serve as an aircraft maintenance officer for a career assignment. The idea is I am going to take this experience, this knowledge, and bring it back to program management.
"Since I have been here, I have served in a variety of positions: flight commander, officer in charge and now as an assistant maintenance operations officer. It’s dual-hatted. I’m here learning, observing and bringing experiences back. And at the same time, I am also serving in a leadership roles. I’m getting to hone my craft in the aircraft maintenance world, so it’s been a very worthwhile experience and I have enjoyed it a lot.”
Moore credits her service in the Air Force with helping her find her voice and confidence through her valued experiences. “My service has taught me how to take care of people first and foremost.
“We have a pretty diverse group of people here. Our squadron is roughly 730 people. You learn how to handle different issues to avoid crises. From the people perspective, just the day-to-day how to manage," she continued.
“I have a passion for people and I love taking care of people. So serving in a variety of roles, especially in the maintenance aircraft world, because I don’t get this experience in program management, I’ve definitely learned how to take care of people. You also learn processes, you learn how to be more efficient; every day is something different. When you run into different problems, different issues, you get to see how team dynamics come together and work together to get the job done. It’s definitely been a worthwhile experience to see that perspective. And I am definitely taking some new skill sets back to my core job once my work is done here.”
Moore said she also has learned how teamwork gets the job done. "You can come in any day and have any type of problem. What you think may be going on can take you in a very different direction, depending on the issues that are going on.
“What I have learned is that you have people with different skill sets and knowledge,” Moore added. "You can have a systems issue on an aircraft or an overall process issue; and people’s knowledge, experience and what they bring to the table can have the issue resolved in minutes. It’s awesome to see how different perspectives and the time put in. That’s what I have learned about teamwork. You definitely need a diverse team. You definitely need different experiences. Everyone is good at something, so bringing in those different talents and abilities has taught me how valuable these different perspectives are. Without that, I don’t think we would be able to get the job done.”
“Service means sacrifice,” Moore also said. “It means being a part of something bigger than yourself. There are times that we come here and put in extra hours, you’re away from your loved ones. But during my time in the military, in my 19 years of service, I’ve truly learned over this period of time what true service means. I see it each and every day working with this outstanding team of airmen. Nobody complains, everybody is here each and every day working our hearts out. And I think it is very inspiring to see. I’ve taken away what true service means to me; but at the same time, I see each and every day with all of my counterparts here.”
Second Lt. Kaylee Lima was born and raised in Brazil before immigrating to the United States. And she speaks three languages: Portuguese, Spanish and English.
“I am actually a first-generation American," Lima explained. "Both my Mom’s side and my Dad’s side come from Brazil. It was kind of interesting to see them live the typical American dream that you hear about. And I was always interested in serving and working with airplanes. So part of giving back to the country that gave my family the opportunity to be where we are today, as well as my opportunity to work with airplanes, which I think is awesome.”
She’s the youngest officer in the unit. November marks two years of service for her.
“I just think the idea of this heavy, metal structure and putting it in the sky is kind of fascinating," Lima said. "There’s a lot of pride once we see a jet in the air because our maintainers take good care of it. It takes a lot to put a jet in the air. It’s really a 24/7 operation and you see the hard work that the guys and girls on the flight line and it’s just prideful.”
“To me, service means coming to work every day, coming to work every day with a good attitude and knowing that you are working toward something that is bigger than yourself," Lima explained. “It means being OK with the long days, long nights and the hard work you have to put in to make it happen.”
