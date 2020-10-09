Hurricane Delta arrives tonight bringing heavy rain and gusty winds

(KSLA) - Hurricane Delta will make landfall this afternoon and pass by the ArkLaTex tonight. We will see a lot of rain and windy conditions as it passes by. Therefore, tonight is a “First Alert Weather Day”.
Today is when we will see the biggest impacts from Hurricane Delta. Rain will be very likely today from the outflow from Hurricane Delta. I have raised those rain chances up to 90%. Keep the umbrella with you today. Today will also be windy. The winds will be picking u[p as we go throughout the day and tonight. The eastern half of the ArkLaTex will see the highest winds. Temperatures will be a little cooler thanks to the rain and will top out in the lower to mid 70s.
Our biggest impacts from Delta arrive tonight across NW Louisiana. Sustained winds will increase above 20-30 mph with gusts that could go above 50 in some areas. Rain will be steady and heavy with as much as 5-6″ possible in parts of the area. As you head north and west across the area, expect less rain and wind. So East Texas and Southwest Arkansas will not be impacted as much.
Saturday will also have some shower activity. Especially in the morning, but by the afternoon the rain will start to move away. I have those rain chances at 60% for the day. The morning will heave some steady rain around, but it will be winding down in the afternoon and moving away by the evening hours. So, it will not be a complete washout for the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Finally by Sunday the weather will be improving. The sunshine will be back in the afternoon. So, if you are planning anything this weekend, Sunday is the better day for outdoor activities. It will be warm though. Temperatures will be back to the mid to upper 80s.
We are also tracking another cold front next week. This is likely coming in Monday night and could be gone by Tuesday. So this cold front will be moving very quickly. Temperatures will drop back down to the 70s for a brief time behind the cold front. It should warm back up to the 80s by Wednesday. The good news is that the rain will stay away just about all next week.
Have a great day and weekend everyone, and stay safe with Delta tonight!
