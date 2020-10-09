Hurricane Delta arrives tonight bringing heavy rain and gusty winds

Today is when we will see the biggest impacts from Hurricane Delta. Rain will be very likely today from the outflow from Hurricane Delta. I have raised those rain chances up to 90%. Keep the umbrella with you today. Today will also be windy. The winds will be picking u[p as we go throughout the day and tonight. The eastern half of the ArkLaTex will see the highest winds. Temperatures will be a little cooler thanks to the rain and will top out in the lower to mid 70s.