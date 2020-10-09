Gov. Edwards says one of his staffers has tested positive for COVID-19

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards makes remarks and answers questions during a news conference about the state's COVID-19 situation, the effects of tropical storm Cristobal, special session legislative action and recent protests in Louisiana after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, and movement toward police reforms Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool) (Source: STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING)
By WAFB Staff | October 9, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT - Updated October 9 at 11:51 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. Jon Bel Edwards' administration announced Friday, Oct. 9 one of the governor’s staff members tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, Oct. 8.

The staff member did not have contact with the governor, his office says.

Two additional staff members who were deemed to have close contact with the COVID-19 positive staffer and are quarantining for 14 days from exposure, the governor’s office says.

Gov. Edwards is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday ahead of Hurricane Delta’s forecast landfall in southwest Louisiana.

