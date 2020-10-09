Former DPSO deputy facing rape charge back behind bars

39-year-old Joseph Procell, a former DPSO deputy, missed a court appearance on rape and malfeasance in office charges, and ended up getting arrested for failure to appear on October 8, 2020. (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriffs Office)
By Stacey Cameron | October 9, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 4:39 PM

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A former Desoto Parish deputy — arrested last year and indicted on charges of third-degree rape and malfeasance in office — is back behind bars.

Joseph P. Procell, 39, of Stonewall was supposed to appear in court on Thursday, October 8, for a pre-trial conference.

But according to court records, the former deputy never showed up. In return, Judge Amy Buford McCartney issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Bench warrant issued by Judge Buford McCartney for arrest of former DeSoto Deputy Joseph Procell. (Source: DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court)

Procell was later booked into the DeSoto Parish jail, for failure to appear, where he awaits a bond hearing.

The former deputy was originally arrested on June 19th, 2019, after a joint investigation between Louisiana State Police and DPSO found that he allegedly coerced a female suspect to perform a sexual act for leniency, while he was on duty, and the woman was in his custody.

Procell was later fired from DPSO and had been free on bond after his initial arrest.

