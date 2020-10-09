Former DPSO deputy facing rape charge back behind bars

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A former Desoto Parish deputy — arrested last year and indicted on charges of third-degree rape and malfeasance in office — is back behind bars.
Joseph P. Procell, 39, of Stonewall was supposed to appear in court on Thursday, October 8, for a pre-trial conference.
But according to court records, the former deputy never showed up. In return, Judge Amy Buford McCartney issued a bench warrant for his arrest.
Procell was later booked into the DeSoto Parish jail, for failure to appear, where he awaits a bond hearing.
The former deputy was originally arrested on June 19th, 2019, after a joint investigation between Louisiana State Police and DPSO found that he allegedly coerced a female suspect to perform a sexual act for leniency, while he was on duty, and the woman was in his custody.
Procell was later fired from DPSO and had been free on bond after his initial arrest.
