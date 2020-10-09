First Alert: Heavy rain and strong wind arrive tonight with Delta

Hurricane Delta will make landfall by early evening across SW Louisiana. As the storm nears the ArkLaTex overnight, wind and rain will pick, particularly across NW Louisiana. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Sabine, Natchitoches and Winn parishes in Louisiana, and Sabine County in Texas. Rain will quickly taper off Saturday morning with dry weather and sunshine returning Sunday.
Rain and wind will continue increasing tonight. The heaviest rain will fall across parts of NW Louisiana where as much as 5-6″ is possible in the parishes under Tropical Storm Warnings. This is where we’ll also see the strongest winds which could gust above 50 mph at times. Sporadic power outages and some downed trees are possible in these areas. Rain and wind will taper off as you head north and west through the ArkLaTex. Parts of NE Texas and SW Arkansas may see under 1 inch of rain and winds no stronger than 25-30 mph. Temperatures will fall into the 60 overnight.
Rain will be ongoing, mainly across NW Louisiana and southern Arkansas Saturday morning. By afternoon much of the ArkLaTex will be drying out. Breezy conditions will continue much of the day. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s.
Dry weather and sunshine are back on Sunday along with warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
A cold front will move in Monday into Tuesday, but no rain is expected with it. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s Monday, but expect to cool back into the upper 70s to low 80s for the remainder of the week. Overnight lows will fall from the 60s early into the week back into the 50s again.
Have a great weekend!
