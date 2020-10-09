First Alert: Heavy rain and strong wind arrive tonight with Delta

Rain and wind will continue increasing tonight. The heaviest rain will fall across parts of NW Louisiana where as much as 5-6″ is possible in the parishes under Tropical Storm Warnings. This is where we’ll also see the strongest winds which could gust above 50 mph at times. Sporadic power outages and some downed trees are possible in these areas. Rain and wind will taper off as you head north and west through the ArkLaTex. Parts of NE Texas and SW Arkansas may see under 1 inch of rain and winds no stronger than 25-30 mph. Temperatures will fall into the 60 overnight.