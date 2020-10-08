Upcoming Bossier High football games canceled; player tests positive for COVID-19

By Alex Onken | October 8, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 1:02 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - In a statement from Bossier Schools, Bossier High’s football team won’t see Friday night lights anytime soon.

The Louisiana Office of Public Health notified the district after a player on the football team tested positive for COVID-19. Team members were promoted to quarantine, thus resulting in the cancelation of the Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 games.

Contact tracing is underway at the school.

We wish the student who contracted COVID a speedy recovery and are keeping close tabs on others who may be affected. We also want to remind parents if their child is ill, please do not send them to school before being checked out by a doctor or until they are free of symptoms.
Bossier Superintendent Mitch Downey

The team’s quarantine will coincide with Bossier Schools' Fall Break, Oct. 12-16.

