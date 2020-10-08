Upcoming Bossier High football games canceled; player tests positive for COVID-19

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - In a statement from Bossier Schools, Bossier High’s football team won’t see Friday night lights anytime soon.
The Louisiana Office of Public Health notified the district after a player on the football team tested positive for COVID-19. Team members were promoted to quarantine, thus resulting in the cancelation of the Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 games.
Contact tracing is underway at the school.
The team’s quarantine will coincide with Bossier Schools' Fall Break, Oct. 12-16.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.