Two Bossier City men sentenced for federal crimes

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - U.S. District Judge, Elizabeth E. Foote, has sentenced two Bossier City men for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm.
Joshua B. Kimes, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Kimes pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 30, 2019.
In 2018, law enforcement set up surveillance of Kimes and others who were known for distributing methamphetamine in the Shreveport/Bossier area.
Investigators discovered Kimes, and others, were arranging transactions to sell meth in various quantities. Agents observed Kimes traveling to Waskom, Texas to purchase the drug between April and May of 2018. Information presented in court showed Kimes arranged purchases of meth from a co-defendant for eventual resale.
On May 9, 2019, agents intercepted phone communications between Kimes and a co-defendant planning to travel from the Western District of Louisiana to Waskom, Texas to purchase methamphetamine. The next day agents observed Kimes being pulled over for a traffic violation while crossing the Louisiana state line. During the stop agents located and seized approximately 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine. Kimes and his co-defendant were arrested.
Laterreon Daron Morrison, 24, was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Morrison pled guilty to the charge on Feb. 4, 2020.
According to the court, Morrison was involved in a hit and run accident on Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby Boulevard in Shreveport on May 1, 2018.
Morrison fled the scene of the accident, however, the vehicle that he struck began to follow him. Shreveport Police officers were able to get behind Morrison’s vehicle and he eventually stopped in the middle of Hilry Huckaby Boulevard and exited the vehicle. Officers ordered him to the back of the car then attempted a pat down. Morrison fled on foot from police, but was eventually subdued and taken into custody.
Officers found a pistol in Morrison’s vehicle. He was previously convicted of a felony charge of aggravated battery in Bossier Parish in 2014, and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Morrison was also previously arrested for aggravated second degree battery and attempted armed robbery.
