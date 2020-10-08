Thursday, October 8: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, Oct. 8, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 170,621 total cases - 526 new cases
- 5,416 total deaths - 5 new deaths
- 564 patients in hospitals - increase of 12 patients
- 79 patients on ventilators - increase of 1 patient
- 154,163 patients recovered -no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
