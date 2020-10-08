SPD: Transgender woman found shot dead in apartment

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Authorities have identified a transgender woman who was found shot dead in a west Shreveport apartment.
She is 20-year-old Brooklyn DeShauna Smith, police said.
“Investigators are working to determine if gender identification was a factor in her death,” police Sgt. Angie Willhite said.
Officers were responding to reports of a deceased person when they found Smith’s body just after 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue. She had been shot at least once.
An autopsy has been scheduled through the Caddo coroner’s office.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this homicide to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-6955. Or call the Police Department at (318) 673-7300 and select option 3.
Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers can be contacted by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for Smith’s death.
