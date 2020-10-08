Rain likely as Delta approaches the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - As Hurricane Delta gets ready to make landfall Friday, our impacts will still be felt here in the ArkLaTex, starting today. Expect there to be rain and windy conditions through Saturday.
Happy Thursday everyone! Today will be cloudy with a few showers. There may also be a couple storms involved. This rain is the beginning of Delta as the storm moves closer. These are the outer rain bands that we expect to see a lot of, especially tomorrow. Temperatures will still be warm and will reach the upper 70s to low 80s. It would not be a bad idea to have your umbrella as you head out the door for later this afternoon.
Friday is when we will see the biggest impacts from Hurricane Delta. Rain will be on the increase and so will the wind. I have raised those rain chances upt o 90%. The wind will gust up to around 50 mph at times in the far eastern half of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be a little cooler thanks to the rain and will top out in the lower to mid 70s.
Our biggest impacts from Delta arrive Friday night across NW Louisiana. Sustained winds will increase above 20-30 mph with gust that could go above 50 in some areas. Rain will be steady and heavy with as much as 5-6″ possible in parts of the areas. As you head north and west across the area expect less rain and wind.
Saturday may also have some shower activity. Especially in the morning, but by the afternoon the rain will start to move away. I have those rain chances at 40% for the day. The computer models are in better agreement that there will still be some rain around through the afternoon, but will be winding down. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Finally by Sunday the weather will be improving. There might be a quick shower early in the morning but the sunshine should be back in the afternoon. Temperatures will be back to being warm in the mid 80s.
We are also tracking another cold front next week. This is likely coming in Monday night and could be gone by Tuesday. Temperatures will drop back down to the 70s behind the cold front. The forecast for rain is still unclear but I am optimistic that there will not be much.
Have a great rest of the week everyone, and keep staying up to date with the First Alert Weather Team!
