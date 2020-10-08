‘Race For the Cure’ hopes to break fundraising goals virtually

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month — a time to honor the lives taken by this disease, support those facing their own breast cancer diagnosis and to celebrate survivors.
The Susan G. Komen Foundation is one of the major non-profit organizations at the forefront of raising awareness and funds in the fight against breast cancer. However, the coronavirus pandemic continues to prove challenging — affecting fundraising goals and limiting in-person events.
“Like everybody, we’re having to deal with a completely different landscape, we don’t want to do anything that’s going to risk anybody’s health, so that makes what we do a little more challenging,” said Becky Tripp, an affiliate coordinator for Susan G. Komen Louisiana. “There are so many people who are out of jobs and out of healthcare who really need the support.”
Susan G. Komen is rolling with the punches, however. This year’s Race For the Cure, which is normally one of the organization’s strongest fundraisers, is partially virtual this year.
“Our theme is ‘race where you are,' we can all separately do this together,” Tripp said.
Race For the Cure is taking place is less than a week away, on October 17. The event will start the same with an opening ceremony, with the exception being participants watch the ceremony from home on social media.
This year, the Northwest Louisiana affiliate of Susan G. Komen is hoping to raise $50,000, according to Tripp.
“It’s a big goal, but there is a lot of need,” she said. “Regardless of everything happening in the world, breast cancer does not stop, so neither can we, we can’t stop raising money and we can’t stop raising awareness.”
To donate or register for this year’s ‘Race For the Cure,’ click here.
