New Orleans officials discuss Hurricane Delta preparations on Thursday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mayor Latoya Cantrell and other city officials will discuss continued preparations for Hurricane Delta.
While the storm is currently forecasted to make landfall west of the city, officials are preparing for the potential for flooding from heavy rainfall and storm surge.
Beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, all areas outside of the levee protection system will be under a voluntary evacuation. These areas include Venetian Isles, Irish Bayou and Lake Catherine.
The city has lifted parking restrictions on the neutral ground until further notice. Residents who choose to park on the neutral ground are asked to make sure to not park in intersections or on the streetcar tracks.
According to Sewerage and Water Board, 98 of the city’s 99 pumps are operational. Crews are currently working to get the last pump operational.
For more information on the city’s preparations for Hurricane Delta, visit ready.nola.gov.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.