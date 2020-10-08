Man killed in Claiborne Parish crash

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 2 east of Louisiana Highway 9 just after 3 p.m. on Oct. 8.
The crash resulted in the death of Jerry Bursey, 57, of Homer, as well as a 13 year-old juvenile sustaining life-threatening injuries.
Officials say a 2012 Chevrolet truck driven by Bursey was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 2. Bursey attempted to pass a commercial motor vehicle but failed to see an eastbound 2009 BMW passenger car in the opposing lane, resulting in a head-on collision. Bursey was properly restrained but sustained fatal injuries in the crash.
The driver of the BMW, who was properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital.
A front-seat juvenile passenger in the BMW, who was also restrained, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, as well.
Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
