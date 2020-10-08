’I knew I was going to die alone’: CPSO deputies honored after helping local disabled woman following Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As our eyes are now set on yet another hurricane...
There were many people who weren’t able to evacuate for Hurricane Laura. At the height of the storm and the days following, 70-year-old Kathy Breaux found herself in what she calls the hardest fight of her life.
“I couldn’t evacuate due to my disability and if this one comes I can’t evacuate either," Breaux said. “It was the hardest thing in a long time that I’ve had to do because of the uncertainty and not knowing how I’m going to be able to handle it.”
In her lifetime, Breaux has witnessed many storms. Her home has ultimately stood the test even under the force of high winds brought by Hurricane Laura.
“I could not even think or picture losing my memories, I can tell you stories about every corner of this house,” Breaux said.
With the assistance of a walker, on top of deteriorating eyesight...the 70-year-old makes do by any means necessary. However, the living conditions those first few days out from Laura deemed too much for her body.
After the power went out, Breaux says she remembers not being able to breathe and at one point losing consciousness.
“When the deputies walked in I was already losing contact with reality, with awareness and I knew I was going and I knew I’d be going alone and I knew it was not going to be easy," said Breaux. My systems were shutting down. So, I put a note on the gate and fell back into my chair."
While holding on to her last bit of hope in a hopeless situation, help finally came at the perfect time.
“And I hear Ms. Breaux, Ms. Kathy Breaux..., " said Breaux.
“They gave her food, offered to bring her to a hotel. They kind of adopted her and took care of her until she got lights on," said Sheriff Tony Mancuso.
“I think that’s what we’re all here for is to help people," said Lt. Jason Johnson.
Help that Breaux says couldn’t go unnoticed in a community that has been battle-tested by mother nature, especially in a situation that she says that can sometimes feel like you’re forgotten when you have a disability.
“It made me feel like somebody does care about those of us that just don’t quite fit," said Breaux. “No amount of money or thanks can ever repay them for that love and generosity, kindness, and patience. No, you can’t teach that in school.”
The 5 deputies that assisted Breaux in the days following Hurricane Laura would go out and get her groceries, filled up her generator, and ultimately just made sure she was okay.
All deputies were presented with the Sheriff’s Challenge Coin during a ceremony Wednesday.
