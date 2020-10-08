Hurricane prep list

Hurricane Delta was entering the Gulf of Mexico as of its 10 a.m. EDT update. (Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Johnathan Manning | October 7, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 3:16 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With Hurricane Delta approaching the Louisiana coast, now is the time to get prepared.

Here is a list of things to do and items to get together before the storm arrives.

Basic Disaster Supplies Kit

· In case of power loss at ATMs, withdraw cash before the storm.

· Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation)

· Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food), ready-to-eat canned meats, canned fruits and canned vegetables, bread, high-energy foods – peanut butter, nuts, trail mix and dried fruits, for example

· Non-electric can opener

· Toilet paper, paper towels, paper cups, plates, plastic utensils

· Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

· Flashlight

· Extra batteries

· Battery-powered lantern

· Extra fuel for generator and car

· Whistle (to signal for help)

· Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

· Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

· Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

· Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

· Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

· Paper, pens, pencils

· Soap, feminine supplies and other personal hygiene items including denture needs

· Clothing and bedding: a change of clothes, footwear and a sleeping bag or bedroll and pillow for each household member

· Protective clothing, rainwear

· Matches in a waterproof container

· Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

Important Papers and Identification (store in waterproof container)

· Driver’s license or personal identification

· Social Security card

· Proof of residence (deed or lease)

· Insurance policies

· Birth and marriage certificates

· Stocks, bonds and other negotiable certificates

· Wills, deeds, and copies of recent tax returns

Prescriptions and Non-prescription Medications

· Prescription medications for all family members (at least a 7 to 10-day supply)

· A list of all prescription medications, including dosage amounts and times

· Prescription eyeglasses, contacts and contact lens solution

· Non-prescription medications – Acetaminophen and ibuprofen pain relievers, antacid, antidiarrheal medication, laxatives

First Aid Kit

· Band-Aids (assorted sizes)

· Antibiotic ointment

· Hydrocortisone

· Antihistamine for allergic reactions

· Epi-Pen for those with allergies

· Antiseptic wipes

· Disposable cold packs

· Gauze pads (assorted sizes)

· Roller gauze

· Surgical tape to secure gauze

· Elastic bandage (like an Ace bandage)

· Oral thermometer

· Cotton balls and cotton swabs

· Sunscreen

· Insect repellant

Infants

· Formula

· Diapers, wipes, diaper cream

· Bottles

· Powdered milk

· Extra bottled water

· Medications

· Pedialyte

· Thermometer

· Portable Crib

· A wrap, carrier or stroller

· Extra clothes

Special Needs

· Glasses

· Hearing aids

· Catheters

· Augmentative and alternative communication devices

· Cane

· Wheelchair

· Scooter

· Walker

· Dressing aids

· Oxygen

· Tubing

· Feeding supplies

· Emergency health information and emergency contacts

· Also keep a list of the type and serial numbers of medical devices you need.

Pets

· Do not leave your pets behind. If it isn’t safe for you, it isn’t safe for your pets.

· Identification tag with name, phone number and medical needs. Have a picture of your pet in case you’re separated.

· A week’s supply of food, water, medications, cat litter

· Food and water bowls

· Pet carrier, leash or harness

· Bags for pet waste

· Veterinarian contact information

· Ahead of time, find pet-friendly hotels in case of evacuation.

· Locate nearby boarding facilities if you’re evacuating to a shelter where pets aren’t allowed. Bring medical records. Facilities may require proof of up-to-date vaccinations.

· Ask out-of-town family or friends if they’d be willing to care for your pets.

· Treats and toys

