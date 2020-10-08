Gov. Edwards extends Phase III to Nov. 6

(KSLA) - In a news conference held today at 3 p.m., Governor John Bel Edwards announced he has signed an executive order to keep Louisiana in Phase III until November 6.
“There just isn’t a lot further to go in terms of loosening restrictions before we are fully back to normal,” Gov. Edwards said.
While all protocol for Phase III of reopening will remain the same, Edwards announced one change regarding alcohol sales.
Edwards said that alcohol sales will now be allowed at sporting events in parishes that meet the criteria for low positivity rates. He also said the same restrictions for bars would apply to the sporting venues, such as a cut-off time for sales and social distancing for patrons.
According to Edwards, 40 parishes in Louisiana have currently met the positivity rate criteria for opening bars.
Edwards issued new guidance on fairs and festivals, stating they will not be allowed to operate with more than 500 people at any one time. He also said the events would need to issue plans to submit for approval before moving forward.
