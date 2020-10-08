First Ashdown homicide in three years; suspects sought

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - Ashdown Arkansas Police Department responded to a report of gunshots near the hospital on Tuesday, October 6, around 8:39 p.m.
Nearly ten minutes later, a citizen called to report a man lying facedown in his yard. Officers arrived on scene to find Dennis Graves, 48, suffering from one gunshot wound.
Graves was given medical treatment by officers on the scene before being transported to the hospital where he later died.
This is the first homicide in Ashdown in three years.
Police located a crime scene near where Graves was found.
The investigation led to the identification of two suspects.
Warrants have been issued for Cheleka Johnson and Corey Garfield for first-degree murder charges.
Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
Anyone with information on where these individuals may be is urged to call Detective Zane Butler at 903-276-6370 or Little River County Dispatch at 870-898-5115.
