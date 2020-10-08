First Alert! Hurricane Delta brings wind and rain to the ArkLaTex

Hurricane Delta remains a Category 2 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall is expected along the Louisiana coast Friday evening. Even though the center of Delta will likely pass east of the ArkLaTex we will see impacts here with heavy rain and strong winds picking up Friday evening and continuing through the night and into early Saturday.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Sabine, Natchitoches and Winn parishes in NW Louisiana. The heaviest rain (3-6″) and strongest wind gusts (above 50 mph) will occur here.
Some scattered rain will continue this afternoon. Clouds and wet weather will hold temperatures down in the mid to upper 70s in most areas.
Additional showers and a few storms are possible tonight in advance of Delta. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70.
Occasional rain and a few storms will continue on Friday. Some heavy downpours are possible in some of the storms. Temperatures will only be in the low to mid 70s. The chance of rain is around 80%.
Steady and heavy rain begins moving in Friday evening and will continue Friday night for all of NW Louisiana and portions of east Texas and southern Arkansas. Rain will be lightest to the north and west of Texarkana. The wind will increase to 20-30mph in most areas with gusts above 40 at times. The strongest winds could gust above 50 in Sabine and Natchitoches parishes.
Rain and wind will linger into Saturday morning, but expect gradual improvement by midday and through the afternoon. We’ll stay cloudy to start the weekend with highs in the upper 70s. Sunshine and dry weather are back Sunday along with warmer temperatures in the mid 80s.
A cold front arrives Monday and Tuesday but will likely come through dry. After hitting the mid 80s again Monday temperatures will cool for the remainder of the week with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 and lows getting back down into the 50s.
