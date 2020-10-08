First Alert! Delta, now a Category 3 hurricane, expected to hit Louisiana Friday

Sporadic tree damage and power outages are possible in portions of the ArkLaTex

By Jeff Castle | October 8, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 7:27 PM

Hurricane Delta strengthened in the Gulf Of Mexico Thursday. The storm is now a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph as of 7pm Thursday. Delta may get a little stronger through tonight, but weaken slightly as it nears the Louisiana coast Friday afternoon.

The latest track forecast brings Delta to the Louisiana coast late Friday afternoon as a near Category 3 storm. Landfall is likely only a few miles east of where Laura made landfall earlier this hurricane season in the vicinity of Cameron Parish south of Lake Charles. Winds above 100 mph and a storm surge of up to 11 feet are possible as Delta moves in along the coast.

Delta will track inland and weaken, but could still be a hurricane as far north as Alexandria. The track of Delta should stay just east of the ArkLaTex although the ‘cone of uncertainty’ does still include parishes in the far eastern ArkLaTex.

Delta will continue weakening as it moves away from the ArkLaTex on Saturday.

Impacts for the ArkLaTex include heavy rain and some strong wind gusts, especially where Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect across Sabine, Natchitoches and Winn parishes in NW Louisiana. While we’ll be breezy and wet conditions through the day Friday, the heaviest rain and strongest wind gusts won’t arrive until Friday night.

The highest wind gusts will vary across the area. Across parts of east Texas and southwest Arkansas the highest wind gusts may only get to around 30 mph. In areas around Shreveport/Bossier winds could gust to 35-40 mph. In the southeast corner of the ArkLaTex winds could gust above 50 mph at times Friday night. Some trees could come down and power outages are possible, but damage isn’t expected to be as widespread as it was when Laura came through at the end of August.

Rain will also be tapering off from southeast to northwest. The highest totals could exceed 5 inches in portions of Sabine and Natchitoches parishes. Some flooding could occur in these areas. Back into northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma rain amounts will be far less, running under an inch with some places not picking up much at all.

Below is a county/parish breakdown of how much wind and rain you can expect in your location.

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on Hurricane Delta. We’ll give you the First Alert on any changes in the track or expected impacts for the ArkLaTex. Here’s how you can get the latest forecast information:

