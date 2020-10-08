First Alert! Delta, now a Category 3 hurricane, expected to hit Louisiana Friday

The highest wind gusts will vary across the area. Across parts of east Texas and southwest Arkansas the highest wind gusts may only get to around 30 mph. In areas around Shreveport/Bossier winds could gust to 35-40 mph. In the southeast corner of the ArkLaTex winds could gust above 50 mph at times Friday night. Some trees could come down and power outages are possible, but damage isn’t expected to be as widespread as it was when Laura came through at the end of August.