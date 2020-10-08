Family of 8 escapes from Sunset Acres house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A family is displaced following a house fire on Thursday morning.
Officers got the call just after 1 p.m. to the 6500 block of W. Canal Boulevard in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood.
According to Shreveport Fire Department’s Chief John Lane, the fire was under control by 1:16 a.m.
Eight family members were able to escape the home without injury. However, the home was heavily damaged by fire, smoke and water.
The fire is under investigation, according to Lane.
