EVACUATIONS: Mandatory for Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, most of Cameron; voluntary in Beauregard

· If live in the City of Lake Charles and you need a ride to the shelter in Alexandria, city buses will be running to pick people up. Outside of Lake Charles city limits, the following pickup sites are available. Call 211 for info. If you can’t reach one of the locations, call 911. Parish transit buses will stop at each location hourly through 10 p.m. Wednesday and from 6 a.m.- 10 p.m. on Thursday for pickups. City of Lake Charles buses will be running regular routes during these hours and will pick up evacuees at city bus stops.