Delta still on track for southwest La. landfall as it approaches major hurricane strength

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are getting down to crunch time with Delta as landfall in southwestern Louisiana is expected Friday afternoon or early evening, roughly 24 hours away.
The forecast track has been trending to the west little by little over the last 12 to 24 hours; that’s good news for the WAFB viewing area, but terrible news for southwestern Louisiana, where they continue recovery efforts following Laura just six weeks ago.
Be aware that this recent westward shift in the forecast track does not remove the WAFB area from the threat of tropical storm force winds, but it does mean a drop in the highest expected sustained winds and strongest gusts. In addition, the duration of wind-related threats is also reduced for WAFB neighborhoods.
Nonetheless, WAFB viewers need to be prepared for pockets of wind damage as well as power outages, along with rains of 2″ to 5″ with locally higher totals.
For metro Baton Rouge and its surroundings, the key will be monitoring rain bands as they set up through the day Friday. Not only will these rain bands (sometimes called feeder bands) be the source of the highest winds and heaviest rains, they will also be the sources for potential tropical tornadoes.
Scattered rains with occasional thunderstorms will begin Thursday night and increase in coverage through the day Friday, with rains likely from Friday afternoon into early Saturday.
Friday morning winds will generally be in the 5 to 10 mph range through much of the morning, but will begin increasing at midday and steadily increase through the afternoon, the evening, and into the night. Sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph will be the routine, but periods with winds in the 30s and possibly even 40s are expected. Peak gusts could reach the 50s and potentially top 60 mph in stronger rain bands.
Fortunately, Delta is expected to maintain a steady pace as it crosses Louisiana and should be exiting northeast Louisiana by or before midday Saturday. The latest NHC forecast suggests a forward speed for the storm of roughly 15 mph through the Bayou State. That steady forward pace, coupled with a shrinking wind envelope as Delta moves northeast, should bring an end to the threat of tropical storm force winds in the WAFB area well before sunrise Saturday.
Areas closer to the coast will see significant storm surge, especially for areas around Vermillion Bay through St. Mary Parish to Port Fourchon. Tidal lake surge will cause rises of lower reaches of the Amite and Tickfaw rivers. Northshore areas of St. Tammany Parish will also see rising water. The latest estimates of 2 to 4 feet of surge could cause standing water on some roads and make access to homes and camps inundated. Make sure to protect property and have enough supplies if you plan to ride out the surge. Water levels are likely to stay high through the entire weekend.
Rain is likely Saturday morning, but should be tapering off during through the latter half of the day. By Sunday, we should be looking at a mainly dry day under partly cloudy skies, with highs in the mid 80°s to support any local cleanup and rebound efforts.
A front should move through the area Monday afternoon or evening, taking temperatures from the upper 80°s Monday to the low 80°s Tuesday. While the forecast for next week is not entirely rain-free, rain chances during the week are expected to run at 20% or less for each day.
