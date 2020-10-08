Delta still on track for southwest La. landfall as it approaches major hurricane strength

Areas closer to the coast will see significant storm surge, especially for areas around Vermillion Bay through St. Mary Parish to Port Fourchon. Tidal lake surge will cause rises of lower reaches of the Amite and Tickfaw rivers. Northshore areas of St. Tammany Parish will also see rising water. The latest estimates of 2 to 4 feet of surge could cause standing water on some roads and make access to homes and camps inundated. Make sure to protect property and have enough supplies if you plan to ride out the surge. Water levels are likely to stay high through the entire weekend.