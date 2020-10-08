DEA task force investigation leads to 40 arrests; three fugitives wanted

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A long-term investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) called Operation Hustle City led to 13 arrests for federal drug charges. Multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies worked together on these cases.
State drug charges led to another 27 arrests. These arrests are a result of an investigation into drug trafficking activities that started in 2016 in the Shreveport Bossier City area.
“This operation serves as a model of what can be accomplished when federal, state, and local law enforcement join forces to target drug trafficking and other violent crime,” said Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook. “This investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have additional information about these defendants or their associates are asked to contact the DEA immediately.”
The individuals are being indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, distribution of marijuana, and distribution of methamphetamine. Some individuals arrested face sentencing enhancements based on prior criminal history.
Three fugitives are currently wanted and should be considered armed and dangerous: Keynon Letray Frazier, Ladarrell Cortrell Washington and Rico Deangelo Lawrence.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Shreveport DEA Office at 571-362-4972 or the U.S. Marshal’s Service Violent Offender Task Force by using their online tip portal at: www.usmarshals.gov/tips.
Those arrested on state charges include:
- Jeff Aldridge, Many, LA
- Williams Brooks, 58, Shreveport, LA
- Deandre Brown, 24, Shreveport, LA
- Timothy Colbert, 32, Dallas, TX
- Marcus Davis, 41, Shreveport, LA
- Mischa Early, 42, Shreveport, LA
- Dallas Edwards, 18, Shreveport, LA
- Jamarcus Edwards, age and city unknown
- Chad Feazell, 42, Shreveport, LA
- Eric Gilliam, age and city unknown
- Robert Guyer, 22, Shreveport, LA
- Ronnie Holden, age and city unknown
- Dominique Jackson, 30, Bossier City, LA
- Samyah James, 19, Las Vegas, NV
- Ceazar Love, 27, Shreveport, LA
- Tra Moore, 26, Houston, TX
- Valerie Noble, 28, Wasco, CA
- Corey Parker, 35, Bossier City, LA
- Blake Perot, 32, Bossier City, LA
- Toledo Prim, 52, Shreveport, LA
- Kelvin Roberson, 37, Shreveport, LA
- Iyana Rodgers, 23, Tomball, TX
- Mykendrick Shandle, age and city unknown
- Brandon Small, 36, Shreveport, LA
- Jayson Smallwood, 22, Bossier City, LA
- Brian Snider, 39, Haughton, LA
- Joey Steele, 44, Bossier City, LA
DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley said, “Drug dealing and violent crime often go hand in hand and spread fear and destruction in our communities. These investigations and resulting arrests clearly demonstrate the combined strength that federal, state and local law enforcement agencies bring to bear in the battle against these drug traffickers and strike a significant blow to their drug trafficking organizations. We are leveraging our respective resources and expertise to achieve results that we could not accomplish on our own. Our combined, concentrated efforts are making communities safer by disrupting the flow of dangerous drugs to our neighborhoods.”
Shreveport Police Department Chief Ben Raymond added: “Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are committed to reducing violence in our area. Operation Hustle City is but one example of our ongoing efforts to reduce the criminal element; an element that contributes to violent crime and affects all of our residents.”
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.