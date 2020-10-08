DEA task force investigation leads to 40 arrests; three fugitives wanted

DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley said, “Drug dealing and violent crime often go hand in hand and spread fear and destruction in our communities. These investigations and resulting arrests clearly demonstrate the combined strength that federal, state and local law enforcement agencies bring to bear in the battle against these drug traffickers and strike a significant blow to their drug trafficking organizations. We are leveraging our respective resources and expertise to achieve results that we could not accomplish on our own. Our combined, concentrated efforts are making communities safer by disrupting the flow of dangerous drugs to our neighborhoods.”