Closures, cancellations due to Hurricane Delta
Watch this page for closures announced as Hurricane Delta moves towards the coast. (Source: KSLA Digital Team)
By KSLA Digital Team | October 8, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 1:44 PM

(KSLA) — Following are closures in the ArkLaTex as a result of the threats posed by Hurricane Delta.

This is a dynamic list and is being updated as conditions warrant and as the information becomes available.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH

  • Natchitoches Parish School District: Schools will be closed Friday, October 9 through Monday, October 12 for fall break.
  • Northwestern State University: All classes on all campuses will be virtual on Friday, October 9.

SABINE PARISH

Sabine School District: All Sabine Parish Schools will be closed Friday, October 9. Classes resume after fall break on Monday, October 19.

