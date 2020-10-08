Closures, cancellations due to Hurricane Delta

(KSLA) — Following are closures in the ArkLaTex as a result of the threats posed by Hurricane Delta.
This is a dynamic list and is being updated as conditions warrant and as the information becomes available.
If you know of something that should be announced here, please click here to send email to KSLA News 12 or here to contact us through Facebook.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH
- Natchitoches Parish School District: Schools will be closed Friday, October 9 through Monday, October 12 for fall break.
- Northwestern State University: All classes on all campuses will be virtual on Friday, October 9.
SABINE PARISH
Sabine School District: All Sabine Parish Schools will be closed Friday, October 9. Classes resume after fall break on Monday, October 19.