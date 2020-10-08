Bowie County man guilty of again possessing child pornography

BOWIE COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - According to U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox, a Bowie County man has again pled guilty to possessing child pornography.
William Johnson Springer, 60, pled guilty to possessing child pornography on Oct. 5. In his plea agreement, Springer agreed to pay restitution to his victims, register as a sex offender and to be sentenced to a life term of supervised release following his imprisonment.
According to the courts, Springer possessed a cell phone that he used to download and collect images and videos containing child pornography. He had more than 600 images including depictions of prepubescent minors, sadistic or masochistic abuse or violence and sexual abuse and exploitation of infants and toddlers.
Springer was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. On Feb. 9, 2009, he was sentenced to 67 months of imprisonment and five years of supervised release as a result of that conviction.
He also has pending charges of failure to comply with registration requirements in the 202nd District Court in Bowie County.
Under federal statutes, Springer faces a minimum of 10 years and up to 20 years in federal prison at sentencing. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
