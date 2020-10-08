BCPD seeking information on missing man

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing man.
Timothy Eugene Campbell, 54, of Bossier City, left his home in the 1100 block of Shex Drive on the afternoon on Sept. 3, 2020.
According to a family member, Campbell said he was going to finish a job that he had started, but never returned home.
He was last seen driving his white Ford Ranger pick-up truck. Campbell is approximately 6′2 and weighs about 210 pounds.
Campbell is listed in the National Crime Information Center as missing. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Campbell, please contact the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8605.
