Why the early start to Fall will help weaken Delta

When we focus on Delta churning in the Gulf of Mexico it is important to note that we are now much later in the hurricane season compared to when Laura made landfall in late August. Why does this matter? This is important because we have reached the point where cold fronts can reach down into the Deep South and the Tropics. This is exactly what we saw over the past week with three different cold fronts sweeping through Louisiana and into the Gulf. So all of that cooler air from the High Plains and Canada made its way into the Gulf of Mexico.