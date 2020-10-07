Why the early start to Fall will help weaken Delta

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the historical nature of this year’s hurricane season it only makes sense that we are tracking yet another potentially major hurricane moving through the Gulf of Mexico. While many of you may be thinking given the current forecast track we are in for a redo of Laura. But there is a major difference this time around that could make coast impacts significantly less compared to what we saw with Laura back in August.
When we focus on Delta churning in the Gulf of Mexico it is important to note that we are now much later in the hurricane season compared to when Laura made landfall in late August. Why does this matter? This is important because we have reached the point where cold fronts can reach down into the Deep South and the Tropics. This is exactly what we saw over the past week with three different cold fronts sweeping through Louisiana and into the Gulf. So all of that cooler air from the High Plains and Canada made its way into the Gulf of Mexico.
Due to the cooler air over the northern Gulf over the past two weeks, ocean sea surface temperatures have cooled dramatically compared to the near bathtub ocean water we had back at the end of August. Currently, sea surface temperatures near the coast are all the way down into the mid-70s. Hurricanes need ocean temperatures to be at least 80 degrees in order to maintain their intensity. So while Delta may intensify back up to Category 4 status Thursday, as the storm approaches the coast the storm should at least lose some intensity before making landfall at the end of the week.
On top of the storm weakening before it makes landfall research has shown that storms that are weakening as they make landfall do less damage compared to storms of the same intensity that are getting stronger as they make landfall. All of this put together means that while Hurricane Delta does pose a significant risk to the Louisiana coastline, the cooler water could be the saving grace for many in the Pelican State.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team is your First Alert to any changes in the track and subsequent impacts for the ArkLaTex.
