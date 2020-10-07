Wednesday, October 7: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, Oct. 7, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 170,097 total cases - 1,052 new cases - 432 cases are backlogged with collection dates before Sept. 16
- 5,411 total deaths - 9 new deaths
- 552 patients in hospitals - decrease of 15 patients
- 78 patients on ventilators - increase of 7 patients
- 154,163 patients recovered - increase of 3,710 patients
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Sept. 29 and Oct. 6.
- 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.
- People aged 29 and under represent 39% of these cases.
- 27% are individuals between 18-29.
Since Monday, Oct. 5, LDH says 23,032 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,425,387.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.