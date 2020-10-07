Two men arrested after morning shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have arrested two men after exchanging gunfire in Shreveport this morning.
Officers responded to reports of shots being fired just before 10:30 a.m. in the 7200 block of Suntan Street. Callers informed dispatchers that several black males were shooting at each other in the neighborhood.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with Roderick Wallace, 31, and Reginald Davis, 19.
According to police, Wallace fled from officers but was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. He was found to be in possession of a handgun.
After Davis was apprehended, investigators learned he had fired a weapon at people who were allegedly firing at him. He was unable to give a description of the suspects. Davis' gun was found by officers inside a residence in the block.
No injuries were reported from the incident, however multiple vehicles and homes were damaged.
Wallace, a convicted felon, was charged with one count of a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Davis was charged with one cout of illegal use of a weapon.
Both men were booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
