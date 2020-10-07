Rain chances increase ahead of Hurricane Delta

(KSLA) - Hurricane Delta is in the Gulf of Mexico and is heading to Louisiana. Our rain chances in the ArkLaTex will be increasing as Delta passes by Friday and Saturday.
This evening will still be very nice! It will be the last nice weather before the weather starts to decline. So, try to take advantage of the sunshine and lack of rain while you can. Temperatures will be warm in the 70s, falling to the 60s after sunset.
Tonight there will be increasing clouds. There should not be any rain from those clouds though. By the time the sun comes up, it will be almost complete overcast. Temperatures will be a little cool as we start the day on Thursday. Lows will be in the lower to mid 50s.
Thursday will cloudy with a few afternoon showers. There may also be a couple storms involved. This rain is the beginning of Delta as the storm moves closer. These are the outer rain bands that we expect to see a lot of. Temperatures will still be warm and will reach the low 80s.
Friday is when we will see the biggest impacts from Hurricane Delta. The rain chances will be at their highest as we get the outer rain bands. Those could bring heavy downpours. It does look as though Delta will get very close to the ArkLaTex. Therefore, we could also see gusty winds. Especially in Northwest Louisiana. Temperatures will be a little cooler thanks to the rain and will top out in the lower to mid 70s.
Saturday may also have some shower activity. Especially in the morning, but by the afternoon the rain will start to move away. I have those rain chances at 40% for the day. I contemplated dropping those rain chances, but wanted to wait another day to see if the forecast trends continue. If we do see some rain, the better chance is in the morning and it could be heavy at times. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Finally by Sunday the weather will be improving. There might be a quick shower in the morning but the sunshine should be back in the afternoon. Temperatures will be back to being warm in the mid 80s.
We are also tracking another cold next week. This is likely coming in Monday night and could be gone by Tuesday. Temperatures will drop back down to the 70s behind the cold front. The forecast for rain is still unclear but I am optimistic that there will not be much.
Have a great rest of the week everyone, and keep staying up to date with the First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.