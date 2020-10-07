Marshall police say suspect admitted to shooting victim

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police report responding to a shooting at Decker Place Apartments where a suspect stated he shot a man at the complex.
Chandler Givens, 21, of Marshall, was detained and officers entered the apartment finding a male victim on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
The victim, Treyvon Woodkins, 22 of Marshall, was not breathing and officers could not locate a pulse. Marshall Fire Department paramedics took him to Christus Good Shepherd - Marshall where he could not be revived.
Givens was arrested and taken to Christus Good Shepherd in Marshall for a gunshot wound to his foot. He remains hospitalized in police custody and will be booked into the Harrison County Jail after he is discharged.
Police report Givens will be charged with murder. The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes appropriate.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.