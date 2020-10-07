Man suspected of shooting hotel worker in her chest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport homicide detectives have identified the man they think shot a 32-year-old hotel employee in her chest earlier this week.
Authorities say they have a warrant to arrest 22-year-old Alfred D. Bell Jr. on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.
The worker was checking a room she believed to be vacant when she was shot just before 6:30 a.m. Monday at Travelodge by Wyndham in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road, police say.
Preliminary investigation shows the woman encountered Bell when she entered the room then they exchanged words, she was shot one time and he ran away.
The hotel worker was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where authorities say she’s still being treated for a life-threatening wound.
They urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 and select option 3.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
