Man mowing lawns across the country visits veteran in Baton Rouge near end of 50-state tour

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rodney Smith Jr. is on a mission to mow lawns for veterans, the elderly, disabled individuals, and anyone in need of help in all 50 states.
On Tuesday, Oct. 6, he visited Baton Rouge. Smith’s tour ends Oct. 10.
“'Raising Men Lawn Care' just paid me a visit on his tour of the U.S. I am so blessed. I am recovering from eye surgery and my daughter nominated me for his lawn mowing service. He did a great job mowing and trimming, and I am so thankful for his expression of love," said Rodney Osborne, who lives on Woodlyn Drive in Baton Rouge.
At the end of his tour, Smith will reopen applications for his 50 Yard Challenge, in which kids can sign up to mow lawns for those in need. Kids who participate can earn different colored t-shirts depending on how many lawns they mow, and can even earn a new lawnmower, weed eater, and leaf blower.
Currently, 18 kids in Louisiana have accepted the challenge, according to the Raising Men Lawn Care Service website.
