LSU now encouraging students to be tested for COVID-19 monthly

Why am I asking this? Testing for COVID-19 remains an integral part of our plans to keep the LSU community safe and healthy. As Dr. Birx, head of the White House coronavirus task force, mentioned in her recent visit to LSU, widespread testing allows for a better understanding of the presence of COVID-19 on our campus, which is the only way for us to make informed decisions. If the virus is contained or limited in its presence, we may be able to loosen current restrictions. On the other hand, if tests show a heightened presence, we can better protect you from exposure. In short, it’s a win-win.